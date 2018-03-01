Popular

The best Fallout 4 mods

We've collected the greatest ways to customize the Commonwealth.

Modders have made thousands of excellent fixes, tweaks, and enhancements to Bethesda's 2015 post-apocalyptic RPG, and it's no easy task finding the best Fallout 4 mods among them. On the following pages, however, we've done our best by collecting a big honkin' list of our favorite mods for Fallout 4.

On the next several pages we've listed list the best mods for settling and crafting, visual improvements, gameplay enhancements, weapons and gear, new adventures and locations, and finally, the tools and utilities you need to get these mods working. For more, check out our list of Fallout 4 console commands. Mods added in the most recent update of this list have been marked with a ⭐.

Table of contents

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
