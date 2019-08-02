Best CPU deals UK - August

It’s too hot to go outside, so maybe it’d be better to find a project that lets you stay inside… Like upgrading your PC with one of the best CPU deals in stores at the moment. If you’re taking on a project like this spur of the moment, chances are you want to avoid spending too much. AMD just released its new Ryzen 3000-series CPUs, so many of last year’s models are going on sale. Likewise, new Intel 10th gen core processors launching before you know it, so Intel prices are likely poised to drop any second. Likewise, You may even be able to get one of the current best CPUs for gaming on sale, since they are about to be replaced.
For the moment, we’re still recommending the Intel Core i9-9900K if you can afford it—we’re still testing the Ryzen 3000 processors—but there are a lot of great options available right now.
CPU prices are likely going to fall and keep falling, you may want to hold off until next month or so if you want the absolute best deal: We’ll only know what good and what’s bad once the dust settles and you know what the new standard prices become. That said, right now everything’s going to feel like a great deal because the prices will go lower than what they were before. If you’re ready to build or upgrade, it may be better to pick something up and revel in the deal you’re getting.
Intel CPUs
Intel Core i7-8700K | 6 Cores | 12 Threads | £346 (26% off)
This eight-generation Core i7 processor has 26% off the usual price right now. A decent price, although it does seem a fairly consistent one... (Posted: 2/8/19)View Deal
Intel Core i9-9900K | 8 cores | 16 threads | £479 (save £4)
This is one of the best commercial CPUs you can buy. The saving is puny, but at least it has some money knocked off the RRP. Same price on eBuyer too. (Posted: 2/8/19)View Deal
Intel i5-9600K | 6 cores | 6 threads | £220 (save £47)
This is a nifty CPU for mid-range builds, with a 3.7Ghz base, which is overclockable. You also get Battlefield 1 and some other free tat with this one, which makes it a decent deal. (Posted: 2/8/19)View Deal
AMD CPUs
AMD Ryzen 5 2600 + Wraith Stealth Cooler | 6 Cores | 12 Threads | £119 (save 32%)
This is a last-gen Ryzen processor, but it just dropped by £56 and has a Wraith Stealth Cooler. A very tempting low-end pick. (Posted: 2/8/19)View Deal
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G + Cooler | 4 cores | 4 threads | £80 (save £10)
Not a huge saving, but this budget processor is superb value, and will allow you to run games like Apex Legends and Fortnite on respectable settings, at 60 fps. (Posted: 2/8/19)View Deal
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.