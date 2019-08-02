Best CPU deals UK - August

It’s too hot to go outside, so maybe it’d be better to find a project that lets you stay inside… Like upgrading your PC with one of the best CPU deals in stores at the moment. If you’re taking on a project like this spur of the moment, chances are you want to avoid spending too much. AMD just released its new Ryzen 3000-series CPUs, so many of last year’s models are going on sale. Likewise, new Intel 10th gen core processors launching before you know it, so Intel prices are likely poised to drop any second. Likewise, You may even be able to get one of the current best CPUs for gaming on sale, since they are about to be replaced.

For the moment, we’re still recommending the Intel Core i9-9900K if you can afford it—we’re still testing the Ryzen 3000 processors—but there are a lot of great options available right now.

CPU prices are likely going to fall and keep falling, you may want to hold off until next month or so if you want the absolute best deal: We’ll only know what good and what’s bad once the dust settles and you know what the new standard prices become. That said, right now everything’s going to feel like a great deal because the prices will go lower than what they were before. If you’re ready to build or upgrade, it may be better to pick something up and revel in the deal you’re getting.

Intel CPUs

AMD CPUs