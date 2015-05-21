Battlefield Hardline: Criminal Activity DLC detailed

Battlefield Hardline's DLC is criminal. By which I mean the game's first "expansion" is called Criminal Activity, and nothing else.

It's your standard Battlefield add-on offering, by which I mean there are some maps, weapons, vehicles and a new game mode. Also, there's a nailgun. You can see the full offering below, courtesy of the Battlefield blog.

Four fast-paced new maps – Backwoods, Code Blue, The Beat and Black Friday

Two new rides

Two new ammunition types for specific weapons

A new gadget

Three new weapons

A nailgun battlepickup

New Bounty Hunter game mode

Six new masks: two animal masks, and four new police headgear options

As with all recent Battlefield games, Hardline is getting four add-ons over the next year. Criminal Activity is due out next month, with Premium members getting a two-week head start.