Battlefield 5 system requirements officially confirmed

The full Battlefield 5 system requirements have been posted on Reddit by Dice's official account. It looks like we'll need extra RAM in addition to an RTX card to take advantage of DirectX ray tracing (DXR). Check out our ray tracing explainer to find out what that really means for the game. Battlefield 5 is due out on November 20, so there's still time to upgrade if you really want those reflections to look their best.

PC BUILDING GUIDES Need a new PC for Battlefield 5? Check out our build guides: Budget gaming PC

(~$750/£750) - A good entry-level system.

Mid-range gaming PC

(~$1,250/£1,250) - Our recommended build for most gamers.

High-end gaming PC

(~$2,000/£2,000) - Everything a gamer could want.

Extreme gaming PC

(>$3,000/£3,000) - You won the lotto and are going all-in on gaming.

Prefer to buy a prebuilt than building it yourself? Check out our guide to the Best Gaming PCs.

Battlefield 5 recommended system requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 580 8GB DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Available Disk Space: 50GB

Battlefield 5 system requirements for DXR

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809)

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 8700

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070

DirectX: DirectX Raytracing Compatible video card

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Available Disk Space: 50GB

Battlefield 5 minimum system requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 / NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 2GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 560 / HD 7850 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50GB