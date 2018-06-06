Battlefield 5 minimum requirements were incorrect, have been removed

The Battlefield 5 minimum system requirements were revealed last week, and as we noted, "If you can run Battlefield 1, you'll easily run Battlefield 5." That's because the minimum specs for the two games were identical—good news for players who will be coming at it with less-than-cutting-edge hardware. But it turns out that the quoted figures weren't accurate.

Recently, incorrect minimum PC specs for #Battlefield V were published as placeholders. We haven’t announced our minimum or recommended specs for Battlefield V yet. Stay tuned!June 5, 2018

The system requirements section on Origin now says "coming soon." It's possible that EA will nail the numbers down at E3, but for now I'd work on the assumption that the Battlefield 1 baseline isn't going to be enough to do the job.

EA's E3 press conference will begin at 11 am PT/2 pm ET on June 9. Battlefield 5 is scheduled for release on October 19. If you're just getting caught up, here's everything we know about it so far.

