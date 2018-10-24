Battle Princess Madelyn, the game co-created by a 7-year-old, gets launch window

In April last year, I met Christopher Obritsch—the indie developer whose boss is his 7-year-old daughter. His and daughter Maddie's retro sidescroller Battle Princess Madelyn now has a launch window. Due at some point this autumn/fall, it's got a new trailer, too.

Cue some neat-looking animations, Ghouls 'N Ghosts-inspired platforming, and giant boss battling.

"From its initial concept days, right through the successful Kickstarter campaign which reached over $212,665 CAD, until its imminent release, Battle Princess Madelyn has developed and grown from inspiration from feedback from my daughter," says Obritsch. "[She] inspired the original idea, games and ideals from the very best of classic retro games fused with modern presentation complete with gameplay and fun.

"I believe all our goals have been achieved with much much more added ingredients, features and elements that will have gamers engaged in a game that has been crafted with real planning, dedication and, a lot of love."

With that, Battle Princess Madelyn offers an Arcade mode for fast-paced, old school sidescrolling; and a Story mode best suited to adventuring and narrative-focused players. Across ten levels—each split into five stages, some of which branch—players will gather "masses" of upgradable weapons and armour, while special weapons must be acquired to overcome specific obstacles.

Obritsch says prospective Battle Princess Madelyn players can expect a hard release date "VERY shortly". Watch this space.