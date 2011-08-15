Batman: Arkham City trailer reveals Mr. Freeze

[bcvideo id="1110716034001"]

That poor misunderstood Mr Freeze. He's a romantic at heart. All that talk of his long lost love Nora, and flowers ...dying and rotting from within. Okay, perhaps romantic isn't the right word. Psychotic, perhaps? Sociopathic. Robotic. In other words, a man desperately in need of a little care and understanding, courtesy of Batman's enormous punchy fists. We'll get our chance to twonk Freeze in his gigantic jar head when Arkham City is released on October 18 in the US, October 19 in Australia and October 21 in Europe.