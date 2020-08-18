The Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access system requirements are out

With a new Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access release date nailed down (assuming nothing goes wrong), it's time to ensure that your PC is capable of actually running it. To help out, Larian Studios has updated the BG3 Steam page with new details about the game, including the first shot at its system requirements.

The recommended spec is a little on the beefy side, but the minimum should be quite manageable for most PC gamers. Also note that these are not the final figures: Larian said on Twitter that the system requirements are "subject to change," and the Steam page actually specifies that both the minimum and recommended setups "might decrease over the course of Early Access, as performance improves."

And here are those requirements:

The Kobold:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350

Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 70 GB available space

The Bulette:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580

Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 70 GB available space

A bit of RPG trivia: I selected the kobold to represent the minimum requirement because they're generally viewed as weak fodder for low-level characters, while the bulette stands in for the recommended system because it's powerful and feared, and Larian said during today's livestream that one of them will actually appear in the Early Access version of Baldur's Gate 3. But in the Pathfinder setting, kobolds commonly tame bulettes and use them to help with tunneling and mining, as well as in raids on enemy settlements. That's not the case in D&D, where they instinctively murder everything they see, but even so I thought it was an interesting coincidence.

The Baldur's Gate 3 Steam page carries other details about the Early Access release, including what players can expect from it: Roughly 25 hours of gameplay covering the first act, with five Origin characters, six classes, and mostly-complete functionality. Larian specified that it does not plan to increase the price from Early Access to full release, and also warned that players who want "a polished experience" should steer clear.

"Early Access gives you a chance at an early taste of what the gameplay will be like but we still have a lot of work ahead of us. While we did our best to remove the most annoying bugs and optimize the game as much as we could, there are still plenty of issues and it will take us time to fix them," the Early Access FAQ says. "Only buy the game now if you want an early look or if you want to participate in community feedback. Otherwise, you’re probably best off waiting until version 1.0 releases."

Baldur's Gate 3 is slated to launch into Steam Early Access on September 30, although Larian boss Swen Vincke warned during today's launch-date livestream that the release could be pushed back further if the optimization process runs into any big bumps leading up to it.