Back 4 Blood roadmap reveals a new offline mode and Tunnels of Terror expansion

Turtle Rock's co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood turned out to be really good—"A triumphant return to the genre it created," we said in our 88% review—and so it's probably not a great surprise to learn that the studio has big plans for it well beyond its initial release.

A post-launch roadmap revealed today laid out a timeline for both short-term improvements, including bug fixes and quality of life tweaks, and longer-term commitments for December:

New features—new supply lines, Ridden practice area, holiday seasonal event

Solo offline mode with campaign progression

New card type

All-new cards

And into 2022:

New difficulty

New player cards

New corruption cards

New co-op mode

Melee updates

Quality of life improvements

All of the above will be available to everyone through free game updates.

The roadmap also gives us a look at the first of three story expansions included in the Back 4 Blood annual pass, which sells for $40/£35/€40. Entitled Tunnels of Terror, it will bring us new Cleaners and Ridden (that's B4B-speak for "characters and zombies"), a new activity type, new cards, exclusive cards, and of course more weapons. It, and the other two as-yet-unnamed expansions are all slated to be out sometime in 2022. It's not the most detailed layout of future plans I've ever seen, but it's definitely ambitious.

