Grab this RX 5700 XT graphics card at its lowest price of just £299

Graphics cards are probably the most important part of any gaming PC and if you're thinking of upgrading, you want to make sure you're getting the most out of your money. Right now you can pick up this Asus TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU for just £299 on Amazon. It's the cheapest we've seen this particular model and gives you a realistic saving of around £60.

This Radeon RX 5700 XT card is factory overclocked and packs 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The gaming mode gives this card a 1,905MHz boost clock (1,650MHz base), and the OC mode bumps up those figures even more—up to 1,730MHz and 1,980MHz respectively. Essentially, this amounts to a 80MHz base overclock and 75MHz boost overclock. The GPU is secured with a protective backplate and gives the whole thing a polished look. And keeping your GPU temperatures down during those long gaming sessions should be a breeze too, thanks to the triple-fan cooling solution.

If you're unsure how the RX 5700 XT ranks against other GPUs, it's the best AMD Navi graphics card money can buy. Basically, it sits just between Nvidia's RTX 2070 and 2070 Super GPUs. So if you're planning on playing games at 1080p and 1440p, this card shouldn't give you any problems. If you want to see the full list of rankings, we have a graphics card hierarchy guide right here that you can check out.

