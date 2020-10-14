Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals PC system requirements and a 'deep dive' video

It's been a big day for Assassin's Creed Valhalla news. We learned that you can pet the cat (in fact, it's apparently mandatory), discovered the magic of "medieval insult rap battles," and got crash-course reviews of 15 sidequests you can take on while your Viking horde assassinates its way across the English countryside. And that's not all—Ubisoft also revealed the system requirements for no fewer than five different configurations, and dropped a lengthy new trailer that takes a deep dive into the game.

The basics of Valhalla are already pretty well known, but the trailer rounds it all up nicely. Eivor leads the Raven Clan into England to settle a new home, but it's a more complicated process than simply unloading the truck and meeting the new neighbors. You'll need to work things out, one way or the other, with the kingdoms of Mercia, East Anglia, Northumbria, and Wessex, while expanding your own settlement to increase your influence and unlock new gameplay options. Battles are big and loud—an armored longboat smashing explosively into a massive fortification while flaming arrows rain down is quite a departure from the hidden blade—but there will be opportunities to take a quieter approach as well as part of the Hidden Ones, the Assassin Brotherhood precursor founded by Bayek in AC: Origins.

What we didn't know, until now, is what sort of PC we'll need to actually embark upon this journey. But now we do, and in very impressive detail—there's even a video.

And for those who just want to get straight to it, the numbers:

Minimum (Low preset, 1080p, 30 fps):

Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 Ghz / i5-4460 - 3.2 Ghz

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD R9 380 - 4GB / GeForce GTX 960 4GB

Storage: 50GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Recommended (High preset, 1080p, 30 fps):

Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 5 1600 - 3.2 Ghz / i7-4790 - 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 570 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 - 6GB

Storage: SSD (50GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Recommended (High preset, 1080p, 60 fps):

Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 7 1700 - 3.0 Ghz / i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD Vega 64 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB

Storage: SSD (50GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

2K (Very High preset, 1440p, 30 fps):

Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 7 2700X - 3.7 Ghz / i7 - 7700 – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD Vega 56 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1070 - 8GB

Storage: SSD (50GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

2K (Very High preset, 1440p, 60 fps):

Processor (AMD / Intel): Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 Ghz / i7 – 8700K – 3.7 Ghz

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 S – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

4K (Ultra High preset, 2160p (4K), 30 fps):

Processor (AMD / INtel): Ryzen 7 3700X - 3.6 Ghz / i9 - 9700K – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 - 8GB

Storage: SSD (50GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes out on November 10. For a closer look at the confluence of quiet assassination and noisy Vikings, be sure to check out our preview from July.