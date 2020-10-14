Assassin's Creed Valhalla has medieval insult rap battles

Last week I got to play six hours of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, so I went off the deep end and reviewed nearly every sidequest available in the demo's Ledecestrescire region. And while the cosmic seals and egg farts were certainly quests to remember (for better or worse), one of my favorites was the flyting duel.

A modern interpretation of flyting might read like the headline here: medieval insult rap battles. Back between the 5th and 16th centuries, humans were still rhyming insults back and forth to one another to stomp on one another's egos. Hell yeah. Sick. All for it.

Valhalla's interpretation immediately brought to mind The Secret of Monkey Island's insult sword-fighting, and even though it's not nearly as clever, it's a pretty entertaining way to level up your Charisma stat.

Check out one of the flyting duels in the video up top. I think I did alright once the rush of performance anxiety subsided. Totally unfair that my opponent got a hype man, though. Guy might as well be cheating.