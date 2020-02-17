Assassin's Creed Syndicate is free on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store free games wagon trundles on, with Assassin's Creed: Syndicate and Faeria being offered later this week. The games will be available between February 21-28, and will replace current free games Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez.

As far as Assassin's Creed games go Syndicate was a decent one, especially after the disappointment of its predecessor Unity. It's set in London and features two protagonists, and is the last instalment of the series before Ubisoft turned the game into a grindy RPG. Chris reviewed it back in 2015 and wasn't super impressed, though maybe chalk that up to fatigue: the formula, at that point, really needed a shake up.

We already knew that Faeria was going free between February 21-28. It's a card game with a "unique living board", and according to the game page it's "the only card game where you can gain all 300 cards in less than 50 hours".

For a full list of free Epic Games Store games past and present, look no further.