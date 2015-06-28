Arkham Knight gets first bat-patch, more fixes coming

You know who'd be livid at the shoddy PC version of Arkham Knight? Batman. He'd glide across the city to Warner Bros HQ, and beat up enough goons on a rainy rooftop to make them rethink their ways. Not to denigrate Bats' approach, but I don't think that's necessary this time: a gajillion negative Steam reviews have done the job just as well. Pretty much everyone involved with Arkham Knight is currently "working like crazy" to fix it, and their efforts are starting to bear fruit.

The first patch for Batman: Arkham Knight's PC version has arrived, and it's said to fix a few issues including the missing rain effects and ambient occlusion. The patch notes:

Fixed a crash that was happening for some users when exiting the game

Fixed a bug which disabled rain effects and ambient occlusion. We are actively looking into fixing other bugs to improve this further

Corrected an issue that was causing Steam to re-download the game when verifying the integrity of the game cache through the Steam client

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when turning off Motion Blur in BmSystemSettings.ini. A future patch will enable this in the graphics settings menu

Moreover, Warner Bros' Gary Lake-Schaal has posted on Steam to announce the "key areas" that are being worked on to fix the game. Those areas:

Support for frame rates above 30FPS in the graphics settings menu

Fix for low resolution texture bug

Improve overall performance and framerate hitches

Add more options to the graphics settings menu

Improvements to hard drive streaming and hitches

Address full screen rendering bug on gaming laptops

Improvements to system memory and VRAM usage

NVIDIA SLI bug fixes

Enabling AMD Crossfire

NVIDIA and AMD updated drivers

"Rocksteady is leading our team of developers and partners as we work on the PC performance issues that players have been encountering. The work is significant and while we are making good progress on improving performance, it will take some time to ensure that we get the right fixes in place."

"While we work on improving performance, we will also continue to make interim patches available to address issues for those still playing the game on PC."

"We would like to thank our fans for their patience and invaluable feedback. We will continue to monitor and listen for any additional issues."

Cheers, PCGamesN.