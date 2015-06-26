Rocksteady "working like crazy" to help fix Arkham Knight

The Oxford University Press is currently feverishly updating the English Dictionary to re-write their entry for the word 'fiasco'. "noun. A complete failure, especially a ludicrous or humiliating one; the PC version of Batman: Arkham Knight." Meanwhile, Rocksteady, Nvidia, and PC version developers Iron Galaxy are currently feverishly updating Arkham Knight itself.

Let Arkham Knight director, and Rocksteady co-founder Sefton Hill re-assure you that Rocksteady are "working like crazy" to help fix the game. He posted the following tweet yesterday:

"Totally supported decision to suspend PC version. We have our best engineers at Rocksteady working like crazy to help fix the issues ASAP."

Graphics card manufacturers Nvidia are helping as well. While adding that the PC version's problems aren't related to Nvidia cards, they told Eurogamer that they're "working with WB Games and the development teams to address the performance issues of the PC version of Batman: Arkham Knight. We have made our QA and engineering resources available and will provide updates when they are available."

In the meantime, you can't buy Arkham Knight. Here's Chris Thursten pondering that.