Apex Legends Season 2 is now live with a whopping 16GB patch

July's Apex Legends update is now live, ushering in the start of Season 2. And boy, is it a big one. Check Origin for the patch now and you should start downloading 16 gigabytes of hot and fresh Apex code.

You can check out the full patch details in this Reddit thread, but here are a few highlights:

Wattson has entered the arena and is available for 750 Apex Coins or 12,000 Legend Tokens.

Free rewards this season include a Season 2 stat trackers for each Legend, five Apex Packs, and the Wattson Hot Rod skin.

The Leviathans have breached Kings Canyon and it’ll never be the same! Many areas have been affected by our new guests. Enjoy exploring the new changes!

New Airdrop Weapon: L-STAR EMG

Fortified Legends (Gibraltar and Caustic) are now immune to slow effects from weapon fire.

For more about this new season and everything contained in the Apex Legends Battle Pass, hit the link for a breakdown. And here's how the new ranked mode works.