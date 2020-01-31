Everything we know about Apex Legends' Revenant

Despite only being officially revealed a few days before the launch of season 4, Revenant is not exactly an unfamiliar entity in the world of Apex Legends. Previously referred to as 'Blackout', he has been a frequent topic of discussion thanks to numerous leaks, and teases from Respawn.

After taking out the short-lived legend, Forge, Revenant is finally stepping into the limelight as season 4's new legend. He's a complicated individual with a laserlike fixation on revenge, but what has molded him into such a hateful being? From his release date and potential abilities to his troubled past, here's everything we know about Revenant.

Apex Legends Revenant's abilities

Revenant's abilities have yet to be officially announced, but iLootGames released a video back in December, detailing all these rumoured abilities. Here's what was unearthed in the game's files:

Infiltrator: You crouch-walk faster and climb walls faster (passive ability).

You crouch-walk faster and climb walls faster (passive ability). Mark for Death: Fire a poison dagger. Press again to reveal the target’s location for up to 60 seconds. The mark is removed if the target heals to full.

Fire a poison dagger. Press again to reveal the target’s location for up to 60 seconds. The mark is removed if the target heals to full. Silence: Throw a device that disables enemy abilities for 10 seconds.

Throw a device that disables enemy abilities for 10 seconds. Poison Bomb: Launch a Poison Bomb. Damages and slows targets hit.

Launch a Poison Bomb. Damages and slows targets hit. Death Recall: Drop a totem that protects anyone who uses it from death. Instead of getting killed or downed, you will return to the totem with 20 health.

These abilities are only rumours and could very well be altered or entirely removed before we see Revenant's true season 4 moveset. Considering that we've experienced playing as one of the 'Shadows' and see Revenant transform into a shadowy form in the new trailer, there's a chance we could see something along these lines in the game. The trailer shows Revenant taking out multiple threats in quick succession, while evading a fatal gunshot to the head as his form dissipates. He then reappears behind someone to continue the fight.

Assimilation marks the fourth season of Apex Legends, coinciding with its first anniversary. Revenant will be available from February 4, alongside a new battle pass, sniper rifle, and changes to Apex Legend's ranked matches. Discover what's to come in Assimilation and prepare for a fresh season of Respawn's battle royale.

Apex Legends Revenant's lore

In the few glances we've had of him, Revenant has established himself as a formidable machine. He's a robot that can seemingly defy death, but he used to be human. The Assimilation launch trailer gives us a glimpse of his mortal self, alongside the nightmarish entity that he has become. In the video we see Revenant (portrayed in his human hitman form) receive his next target: Marcos Andrade. Throughout the video we see glimpses of him as a human reflection alongside his, now, cyborg appearance. After disrupting a celebratory dinner, Revenant eliminates both Marcos and his wife, leaving his young daughter as the only survivor. Speculation suggests that this child may grow up to be Rosie, also known as 'Loba', who has been listed in previous leaks, reported by Dexerto last February.

His past looks fragmented, but we have been provided with an explanation as to why Revenant's so grumpy. According to Respawn, "he was the greatest hitman the Mercenary Syndicate ever had. But when his programming eventually failed, he saw what Hammond Robotics had turned him into: a walking nightmare of steel and vestigial flesh." Hammond Robotics—the same corporation that creates the Titans in Titanfall—has featured heavily the pre-season trailers we've seen of late. It's clear that it's about to play a much larger role in Apex Legends from now on. The new legend has his sights set on killing everyone affiliated with Hammond Robotics, which explains his coldblooded attack on Forge. Revenant's also quite comfortable exterminating anyone who happens to get in his way.

This isn't our first interaction with Revenant. Back in October he hosted the Shadowfall game mode during the Fight or Fright collection event. Shadowfall put an eerie spin on the Apex Games, dropping players into Kings Canyon at night. Over the course of the game, downed players were resurrected as 'Shadows'—a form we see Revenant switch to in the new trailer.