AOC launches four affordable curved 144Hz Freesync gaming monitors

AOC on Friday introduced a new line of gaming monitors designed for fast-action gaming. Each of the company's new G1 series models deliver up to a 144Hz refresh rate and support AMD's Freesync technology for fast and smooth gaming.

There are four models in all, comprised of the 24-inch C24G1, 27-inch C27G1, 31.5-inch C32G1, and 31.5-inch CQ32G1. The first three each use a VA panel with a 1920x1080 resolution and 1ms response time, whereas the CQ32G1 bumps the res up to 2560x1440. It's not clear if that one also uses a VA panel.

Each of the displays is also curved, —1500R for the C24G1 and 1800R for the rest. Along with thin bezels, AOC is pitching the G1 series as being friendly for multi-monitor configurations.

"Multi-monitor setups have become commonplace in not only productivity setups, but in gaming battle stations as well. The frameless curved design results in thin bezels around the top and sides of the monitors for enhanced immersion. Multiple monitor setups are ideal for an immersive widescreen experience, streaming on Twitch or watching a favorite stream while gaming," AOC says.

There are no other specs available for the CQ32G1. As for the other three, each one has a rated brightness of 250 nits. That's well short of eye-searing, and below the 400 nits requirement of VESA's entry-level DisplayHDR 400 certification. These are not HDR displays anyway, but we'd still like to see a higher brightness rating.

For connectivity, users will find a two HDMI 1.4 ports, a DisplayPort connector, and a VGA port.

The C27G1 is available now on Newegg for $279.99. The C24G1 ($229.99), C32G1 ($299.99), and CQ32G1 ($399.99) will be available sometime later this year.