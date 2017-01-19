AOC announces 100Hz 35-inch curved G-Sync monitor for £799

AOC just added yet another 35-inch monitor to its growing stable of big-sized displays. The new Agon AG352UCG is the third 35-inch monitor announced since July of last year, and is one of half a dozen displays AOC offers with a 32-inch panel or larger.

This latest monitor uses an AU Optronics VA panel with an ultrawide 3440 x 1440 (21:9) resolution and 100Hz refresh rate. It also supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology for smooth gameplay.

Like AOC's previously announced AG352QCX, which features a 200Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support, the AG352UCG has a 2000R curvature that is supposed to result in a more immersive viewing and gaming experience. We're not sold on curved displays, though having a curved panel is probably more useful on a 35-inch monitor just a few feet away than a big screen TV that sits across the room.

Other rated specs include a brightness level of 300 nits, 3ms response time, 2,500:1 contrast ratio, and 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical).

The monitor's stand offers a bit of ergonomic adjusting, including height (120mm), tilt (-5.5 to 29 degrees), and swivel (-30 to 30 degrees). There is also a retractable headset holder to store VR and audio headsets, and a handle to make relocating the monitor a little bit easier.

Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2, four USB 3.0 ports, and separate 3.5mm headphone and microphone jacks. A pair of 2W speakers is integrated, though our experience with every monitor to date is that external speakers or a nice headset will inevitably sound better.

Look for the Agon AG352UCG to be available in March for £799. It seems to be listed on AOC's US site as well, but there isn't any information about US pricing yet.

