Another Vampire: The Masquerade RPG is in development

A new Vampire: The Masquerade game is in the works, publisher Bigben revealed today. It accompanies the recent acquisition of the Werewolf adaptation, originally announced in 2017.

The new game doesn't have a name yet, but it will be a narrative RPG inspired by the rules of the tabletop version. The Council developer Big Bad Wolf is behind the adaptation, which seems like an excellent fit. The Council is an episodic narrative adventure full of occult plots, conspiracies, secret organisations and murder. It's Vampire: The Masquerade but without the fangs.

Big Bad Wolf has some big ambitions, too, and apparently aims to "define" the narrative RPG. Expect lots of long chats with dead people. It's keeping quiet about the rest, but more will be revealed at Gamescom in August.

Despite the complete dearth of information about the game, I can't help myself: I'm pretty excited. The studio definitely has the narrative chops, and it's wild that after so long, we now have two V:TM RPGs (read about the other one here), and their furry friend, to look forward to.