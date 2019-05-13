Werewolf: The Apocalypse videogame will be at E3

Werewolf: The Apocalypse was the second tabletop RPG in the World of Darkness setting, a follow-up to Vampire: The Masquerade. While Vampire gave us two videogames so far with a third on the way, we've been waiting for a Werewolf game for a while.

Back in 2017 it was announced that Cyanide (Call of Cthulhu, Styx) were working on one with Focus Home as the publisher, but a couple of things have changed since then. For starters it's moved home to publisher Bigben, and it's picked up a subtitle: Earthblood.

Most recently it's been announced that Earthblood will be shown at E3 2019. Early word is that it'll be an action-RPG about an exiled werewolf returning to help his clan, and will involve managing a rage characteristic.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse—Earthblood is due in 2020.