Another classic Apogee platformer just got the HD treatment

Classic shareware publisher Apogee Entertainment has surprise-released an HD remaster of Secret Agent, an action platformer originally released in 1992. Like last year's Crystal Caves HD revamp , this new version brings a lot more than just HD graphics: in addition to the original levels there are 16 new ones featuring new enemies, powerups and more. There's also a level editor via Steam Workshop, online leaderboards and a new soundtrack, but never fear: you can toggle between the old AdLib soundtrack and the new one, and the same goes for the graphical overhaul.

It makes a lot of sense: Secret Agent used the same engine as Crystal Caves and is pretty much just a sci-fi take on that slightly older game. These old platformers aren't remembered for their gripping storylines, but if you must know, Secret Agent follows the adventures of 'Agent 006' as he fights against the Diabolical Villain Society. Heavy, philosophical stuff.

Secret Agent was really fun back in the early '90s, back when I couldn't afford to buy games and the first episode of dozens of shareware games was my diet. Has it stood the test of time? I'm not sure, but the pixel art is still lovely (both the original, and the new HD style) and it's only $8 / £5.79 / AU$11.50 on Steam .

What next, Apogee? Perhaps a Cosmo remake? A Monster Bash reboot? The return of Bio Menace?