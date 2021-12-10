Among Us VR is first-person, and coming to SteamVR and Oculus Quest 2

Surprise surprise, Among Us is getting an official VR adaptation. Studio Innersloth announced the project at the Game Awards today, and it's more than a port: Among Us VR is its own first-person experience, though it otherwise stays true to the format of the original.
According to the official release, Among Us "is moving from a 2D to a first-person, 3D experience that places players in the heart of the Skeld and retains the core mechanics fans love." As with the older Among Us, it'll retain its online multiplayer for between 4-10 players.
Among Us VR doesn't have a release date, but it'll launch for SteamVR and Oculus Quest 2 (which is actually known as Meta Quest 2, now). Innersloth is joined by Schell Games and Robot Teddy on the project.
This official Among Us VR game will likely render the VRChat version obsolete, which is a shame, because the official one will likely not let you play as Tails.
Here are a few more official screenshots: