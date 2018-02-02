AMD’s Adrenalin 18.2.1 GPU driver is optimized for Final Fantasy XII

Square Enix is getting ready to launch Final Fantasy XV to PC in a few weeks. In the meantime, fans of the series can purchase and play Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, a remastered version of the PlayStation 2 game that launched more than a decade ago. For those who do, AMD has made available a new Adrenalin Edition 18.2.1 GPU driver update that is optimized for the game.

AMD is billing the 18.2.1 release as an "optional" update, meaning Radeon GPU owners can skip this one if they don't plan to play Final Fantasy XII. However, the new driver package does also include a few bug fixes, including one that's been causing some games to display a black screen on Samsung CF791 displays when using FreeSync.

Here are the other bug fixes:

Radeon FreeSync may rapidly change between min and max range when enabled causing stutter in full-screen games on single display system configurations.

Sid Meier's Civilization V may fail to launch on Hybrid Graphics system configurations when using DirectX 9 API.

Radeon Chill game settings profiles may fail to enable on Vulkan API games.

Radeon Overlay may fail to open in some Vulkan API games.

Need for Speed Payback may exhibit corruption on some terrain.

Textures in Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation may appear corrupted or exhibit flickering colors.

If you are affected by any of the above issues, you'll want to grab this update. Otherwise, you're not missing out any new features if you decide to skip it.

You can grab the Adrenalin 18.2.1 driver update here. And if you are interested in Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, it's now available on Steam for $40, on sale from $50.

Finally, keep in mind that the developers from the Final Fantasy XV team will be joining us at the PC Gamer Weekender, which takes place on February 17-18 at the Olympia in London.