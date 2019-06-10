AMD’s 19.6.1 GPU driver preps your PC for the Xbox Game Pass beta

AMD has released an updated Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.6.1 GPU driver package that adds official support for the newly announced Xbox Game Pass for PC. It's a minor driver update overall, though if you're taking Microsoft up on its $1 introductory offer and own a Radeon graphics card, you'll probably want to grab this driver.

I say "probably" because it's a brand new release, and we don't know if there are any unintended side effects yet. It usually takes a couple of days for users to ferret out issues with new drivers.

Other than support for the Xbox Game Pass for PC, the 19.6.1 driver release is supposed to fix an issue with "AMD Link virtual or external game controllers not functioning on some of installs of Radeon software."

There remain a handful of known issues, including ones that affect Asus TUF Gaming FX505 and Acer Swift 3 laptop owners. The full list includes the following:

Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.

Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.

Acer Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen Processor may experience system instability when upgrading to Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.6.1 using the Custom Clean Installation option.

Follow this link to grab the latest Radeon driver. As for the Xbox Game Pass for PC, you can follow this link to download and install the app. Beta pricing has been set at $4.99 per month (down from $9.99), though the first month is available for $1 right now. It includes unlimited access to a catalog of games that Microsoft says will exceed 100 by this August, along with exclusive member discounts and deals.