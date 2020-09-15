This is what AMD's RX 6000 series GPU looks like in *checks notes* Fortnite

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Future) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Future) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Future) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Future) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Future) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Future)

Here's your first close-up look of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series in Fortnite. Yes, AMD has offered up our first glimpse of its next-gen graphics card intended to tackle Nvidia Ampere in Epic Games' Fortnite. For those of you unwilling to download the battle royale, we've dropped into the game to grab a few candid snaps of the RDNA 2 graphics card for your viewing pleasure.

Following a teaser by chief gaming officer Frank Azor, AMD officially released a single image of the triple-fan RX 6000 graphics card with the promise of a deeper look if you followed it down the Fortnite rabbit hole, past the creepy Cheshire Cat skins, and into a nihilistic world inhabited by a lone graphics card.

If you want to visit yourself, that's creative island code: 8651-9841-1639.

AMD's teasers appear to have been divisive, if only for the comments made by Azor following the announcement, which seemed to be aimed at those with a bone to pick with AMD's marketing approach. You can find the tweet embedded below.

Remember when gaming was about fun? Relax a little and have some fun. It's why we got into gaming and for those of us in lucky enough to be in this industry, it's because we love it. Try to remember why you're passionate and try and enjoy it once again if you've lost your way.September 15, 2020

Whether you're a Fortnite fan or not, there's certainly something to be said for how AMD has taken a notably different path for its graphics card reveal to its competitor.

Nvidia, for its part, kept the Ampere GPUs officially under wraps until release, bar a single teaser at the end of a video post a few days prior to the event. While AMD has offered up a taste of its card over a month ahead of its scheduled announcement stream—and in Fortnite no less.

All important details pertaining to the release and performance of RDNA 2 are still under wraps, however, and likely will be until the series' official announcement. Leaks notwithstanding.

The Radeon RX 6000 series will be announced for real on October 28, 2020 during a live stream, starting 12pm ET. Stay tuned for more.