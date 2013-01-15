Amazon's Tantalizing THQ Medley heavily discounts Metro 2033, STALKER, and others

If you missed out on last year's Humble THQ Bundle or followup Nvidia giveaway , it's time for a threepeat. Amazon saw how all the cool kids were discounting THQ games with great results, and it has followed suit with the Tantalizing THQ Medley , which slices off 91 percent in savings across six games, including Metro 2033, STALKER, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine.

Plunking down just $12 also nets you Homefront, Red Faction: Armageddon and Red Faction: Guerrilla. And though this particular bundle's offerings aren't as strong as some in the past (Homefront fared only somewhat average critically), the price is one of the best for what you get.