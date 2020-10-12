The best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

The big day doesn't kick off until tomorrow, but there are already Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals to be had. But, shhh, right now they're not all actually on Amazon itself. You can check out our current selection of Amazon Prime Day deals from the early offers on assorted goodies, but we've also seen some pretty impressive gaming laptop deals too.

Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Gaming laptop deals

2. Office laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day 2020 homepage

You might be concerned that the new Nvidia RTX 3080 launch would instantly render the RTX 20-series obsolete, and while that's almost true from a desktop GPU point of view, on the gaming laptop side it's not so cut and dried. With the Nvidia RTX 20-series Super cards only launching this year I wouldn't expect RTX 30-series mobile GPUs until well into 2021.

Yet there are certain to be discounted gaming laptops as last-gen processors from Intel get phased out ahead of the upcoming 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake launch, and Rocket Lake next year.

We've also added a bunch of non-gaming laptops to the pile too. Because sometimes you just want a svelte little notebook to take on the road, while your hulking great desktop monster takes care of gaming at home.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 | $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon The Stealth 13 is a true gaming ultrabook, packing in an Ice Lake mobile CPU and a discrete GTX 1650 TI GPU, into a svelte 13.3-inch package. You also get 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 | $2,599.99 $1,699.99 at Microsoft.com This is a great price for one of the best gaming laptops around. The chassis is slim, the RTX 2070 GPU is powerful, and the 15.6-inch display runs at 240Hz.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 | $1,149 $899 at Microsoft.com For a little more than the IdeaPad you can pick up the GTX 1650 Ti, which has faster GDDR6 memory. The Legion5 also comes with a 6-core/12-thread CPU and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | $694 at Amazon For less than $700 you get a 1080p IPS display, a quad-core/eight-thread Intel CPU, and a discrete GPU that will give you decent HD gaming chops on the go.View Deal

HP Laptop 17t | $849 $679 at HP Configured with an Nvidia MX 330 GPU, 256GB SSD, and a 17-inch 1080p IPS screen, this cheap laptop will happily give you lower-spec gaming on the go.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 | $999 $798 at Amazon Thin and light, and with a Core i5 CPU, 128GB SSD, and 8GB RAM, this skinny Surface Laptop 2 config will slip in a bag and makes for a quality on-the-go machine.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air | $999 $949.99 at Amazon Sure, you ain't going to be gaming on it, and it ain't no PC, but Apple sure does make a nice shiny device to do boring word-y things on.View Deal