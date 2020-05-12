Here's how to win the hearts of Stardew Valley's characters

The Stardew Valley characters are the beating heart of the farming sim and getting to know them is a huge part of life in Pelican Town. Each villager has a daily routine, likes and dislikes, and their own stories. From the 30 total characters, 12 are available to romance through careful gift giving.

So if you're looking for a little company on your pixellated plot, I've produced a handy list of the loves and likes of all 12 eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. You can give your special someone two gifts per week, so making sure you get your presents right will help you win their heart.

Most Stardew Valley characters have their own unique loves, but several items are beloved by all of them, romanceable or not. These universal loves are difficult to nab, so unless you're pretty far into your farming adventure it's best to go with their unique preferences. With that in mind, here are all the characters you can romance in Stardew Valley, and how to shack up with them.

Items all Stardew Valley characters love

There are a handful of items in Stardew Valley that are universally loved. These gifts are guaranteed to give the highest points to your relationship: A whopping 80 points. When you give a villager a gift they love, a cute little heart will appear above their head. Exceptions to this rule are Haley who hates prismatic shards and Penny who hates rabbit's feet. Either way, those items are:

Golden Pumpkin

Magic Rock Candy

Pearl

Prismatic Shard

Rabbit's Foot

All the Stardew Valley characters you can romance, and their favourite gifts

Now, the following items correspond to each of the following characters, so check this guide carefully before approaching your heart throb. The 12 romanceable Stardew Valley characters are:

Alex

Elliott

Abigail

Emily

Harvey

Haley

Sam

Leah

Sebastian

Maru

Shane

Penny

Alex

Alex is a wannabe professional athlete who lives with his grandparents, Evelyn and George, and their dog named Dusty. His birthday is Summer 13th.

Loves:

Complete Breakfast

Salmon Dinner

Likes:

All types of eggs (except Void Eggs)

Elliott

Elliott lives alone in a cabin on Pelican Town's beach and has dreams of becoming a famous novelist. He's a typical romantic that loves to go on poetic tangents. His birthday is Fall 5th.

Loves:

Crab Cakes

Duck Feather

Lobster

Pomegranate

Tom Kha Soup

Likes:

Octopus

Squid

All Fruit (except Salmonberry)

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Harvey

As Pelican Town's only doctor, Harvey spends most of his time in the medical clinic or running around the town giving villagers checkups. His birthday is Winter 14.

Loves:

Coffee

Pickles

Super Meal

Truffle Oil

Wine

Likes:

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Duck Egg

Duck Feather

Goat Milk

Leek

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Quartz

Snow Yam

Spring Onion

Wild Horseradish

Winter Root

All Fruit (except Salmonberry)

Sam

Sam is a young musician who wants to start a band with his friend Sebastian. He lives with his mother and brother, Jodi and Vincent. His birthday is Summer 17.

Loves:

Cactus Fruit

Maple Bar

Pizza

Tigerseye

Likes:

Joja Cola

All Eggs (except Void Eggs)

Sebastian

A bit of a basement dweller, Sebastian loves comic books, videogames and sci-fi novels. He lives in the basement of the carpenter shop owned by his mother, Robin. His birthday is Winter 10.

Loves:

Frozen Tear

Obsidian

Pumpkin Soup

Sashimi

Void Egg

Likes:

Flounder

Quartz

(Image credit: Concerned Ape)

Shane

Shane is a bit of a loner in Pelican Town and he has a bad attitude, at least at first. He rents a room from his Aunt, Marnie, and works at JojaMart most days of the week. His birthday is Spring 20.

Loves:

Beer

Hot Pepper

Pepper Poppers

Pizza

Likes:

All Eggs (except Void Eggs)

All Fruit

Abigail

Abigail has a shock of purple hair and likes to hang out in graveyards. She is the daughter of the general store owner, Pierre. Her birthday is Fall 13.

Loves:

Amethyst

Blackberry Cobbler

Chocolate Cake

Pufferfish

Pumpkin

Spicy Eel

Likes:

Quartz

Emily

Emily lives with her sister, Haley, in Pelican Town and has a passion for making clothes. Most evenings she works of the Stardrop Saloon as a part-timer. Her birthday is Spring 27.

Loves:

Amethyst

Aquamarine

Cloth

Emerald

Jade

Ruby

Survival Burger

Topaz

Wool

Likes:

Daffodil

Quartz

Haley

Haley is a little self-centred and is a bit salty when you're first getting to know her. She lives with her sister, Emily, in Pelican Town and is friends with Alex. Her birthday is Spring 14.

Loves:

Coconut

Fruit Salad

Pink Cake

Sunflower

Likes:

Daffodil

Leah

Living in a small cabin outside of town, Leah is a solitary, but outdoorsy person. She likes drawing by the woods near the pond or sculpting in her cottage. Her birthday is Winter 23.

Loves:

Goat Cheese

Poppyseed Muffin

Salad

Stir Fry

Truffle

Vegetable Medley

Wine

Likes:

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Driftwood

Hazelnut

Holy

Leek

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Snow Yam

Spring Onion

Wild Horseradish

Winter Root

All Eggs (Except Void Eggs)

All Fruit

All Milk

Maru

Maru loves building and tinkering with machines. She likes chilling with her family in the carpenter's shop owned by her mother, Robin and works as a part-time nurse in the clinic. Her birthday is Summer 10.

Loves:

Battery Pack

Cauliflower

Cheese Cauliflower

Diamond

Gold Bar

Iridium Bar

Miner's Treat

Pepper Poppers

Rhubard Pie

Strawberry

Likes:

Copper Bar

Iron Bar

Oak Resin

Pine Tar

Quartz

Penny

Penny is a shy villager who lives in a trailer with her mother, Pam. She can be seen reading around Pelican Town and tutor's Jas and Vincent at the museum. Her birthday is Fall 2.

Loves:

Diamond

Emerald

Melon

Poppy

Poppyseed Muffin

Red Plate

Roots Platter

Sand Fish

Tom Kha Soup

Likes: