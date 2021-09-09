Popular

Alan Wake Remastered gameplay trailer reveals an October release date

By

The new version of Remedy's cult hit looks very good.

Earlier this week Remedy finally announced that a 4K remaster of its cult hit Alan Wake is in development and set to come out this fall. During today's PlayStation Showcase, we got our first look at some updated gameplay, and even better, a release date: Alan Wake Remastered will be out on October 5.

The gameplay is unchanged—struggling author Alan Wake discovers a malevolent presence in the sleepy small town of Bright Falls, fights it with a flashlight—but the new version will boast "improved visuals, enhanced character models, and richer environmental details." 

To my eye, the game's advanced age (Alan Wake originally launched in 2010) still shows through here and there—Alan and his wife on the couch just looks a little off, somehow—but there's no denying the heightened fidelity: You can count the air holes on the bandage over Alan's right eye.

Seriously, look at this thing:

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

The remastered release will be "the complete experience" of Alan Wake, including the base game and The Signal and The Writer expansions, so if you're new to the series this is definitely where you want to jump in. It will be available on the Epic Games Store (the remastered version isn't listed there yet, but I expect it will show up soon) and you can find out more at alanwake.com.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments