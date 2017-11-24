Acer 34"LED 3440x1440 Freesync gaming monitor on sale, 26 percent off

As you might have noticed, Black Friday is now in full swing. You'll find a number of localised hubs on our homepage, and a comprehensive overview of all the best offers in our best Black Friday PC gaming deals roundup.

We'll also be posting individual deals as and when they crop—the latest of which is Overclockers UK's (sorry, USA and beyond) Acer 34"LED 3440X1440 Freesync gaming monitor. On sale with a 26 percent discount, it's now going for £590 (against its £800 RRP).

More information can be found via the Overclockers site, however here's a rundown of its most important features: