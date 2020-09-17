A week after the final episode's release, Tell Me Why is still unavailable in multiple countries

Tell Me Why, Dontnod's spiritual sequel to their popular Life is Strange series, concluded on September 10 with the release of its third and final episode. But a week on, the game remains unavailable in multiple countries, despite being listed on Steam DB and the Microsoft storefronts for those regions.

Tell Me Why currently holds a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam, having charmed players in the US, the UK, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Greece, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, among others. However, players in a number of other countries—including Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, China, Peru, and parts of the Middle East and Southeast Asia—are potentially able to view the game on their store pages, but are seeing it listed as 'currently unavailable'.

However, there is some hope for players from those countries hoping to purchase the game: Uruguay, which also saw a delay in release, got all three episodes earlier this week, when the full game became available for purchase on both Steam and the Xbox Store in the region.

In a statement to Eurogamer, a spokesperson for the publisher Xbox Game Studios explained that "Local availability of games may vary by market. [...] This decision is based on a broad set of factors and with a firm focus on the best gaming experience for consumers." As explanations go it's rather vague, but with the release in Uruguay eventually going ahead without too long a delay, there's still potential that other countries could see the game sooner rather than later.

Heralded as the first game from a major developer to feature a transgender playable character, Tell Me Why has earned the nickname Life is Strange 3 from fans who saw more than a few echoes of Dontnod's iconic franchise in their new stand-alone release. If you're curious to learn more, you can check out our review here.

Meanwhile—whether you've already finished Tell Me Why, or are still waiting for it to release in your region—fans eager for more from Dontnod will be interested to know that their next game, Twin Mirror, finally has a release date, after being delayed from last year. It's due out on December 1 for Microsoft Windows, as well as PS4 and XB1.