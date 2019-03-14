A new Vault door has appeared in Fallout 76, but it's missing a number

Fallout 76's Wild Appalachia update has begun its long spring rollout, where over the next several months on a semi-weekly basis new features, quests, and other content will be sprinkled into Bethesda's multiplayer RPG. As we saw in the trailer when the the first patch arrived yesterday, there are going to be some new underground areas coming to Fallout 76. It's possible some of these areas may accessed through Vaults, and at least one new Vault door has already appeared since the update dropped yesterday.

As spotted by intrepid explorer and Reddit poster Bearing51, this new Vault door is located north of Aaronholt Homestead and west of The Crosshair. The door doesn't open, of course, and it's in such an early state it doesn't even have a number yet. There's just a pink rectangle, indicating a missing texture where the number should be. I guess it wasn't quite ready for prime time.

What's inside Vault Missing Texture? I expect we'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, I whipped up a quick concept for some official merchandise:

There are already a number of closed Vaults in Fallout 76: there's Vault 94, Vault 96, and of course Vault 63, the spot where one player accidentally glitched inside it and then begged Bethesda not to be banned for the accidental infraction.

I took a look at the new Vault door myself this morning: the arrow in the image below shows where you can find it for yourself.