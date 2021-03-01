A leaked Elden Ring trailer has surfaced

Update: The fragments of leaked, off-screen footage from the new Elden Ring trailer have now been compiled in a YouTube video (embedded above). The quality isn't very good, but you can see lots of things you might've been expecting to see: swords, torches, dodge rolling.

Original story: Elden Ring still exists—and there's a extremely blurry leaked gameplay trailer making the rounds online to prove it.

As reported by VGC, partial, off-screen footage of a new Elden Ring trailer has begun to be shared within private circles. The footage features segments of Souls-style melee combat, boss fights against a dragon and sword-wielding foes, plus a glimpse at some horse riding and mounted combat in a vast, open landscape.

At one point, a narrator exposits: "I can only imagine what drives you to seek the Elden Ring. I suppose you can’t be talked into turning back. Very well then!"

VGC's report was backed up by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who echoed the outlet's claim that the video, while extremely low-quality, is legitimate. Last week, GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb also suggested that some kind of Elden Ring reveal was imminent, though Xbox marketing head Aaron Greenberg denied any suggestion that the game would be revealed at an Xbox event this month.

First teased in 2019, Elden Ring is a fantasy action-adventure made in collaboration with Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. There's been almost no new information since that initial reveal, though From Software occasionally pipe up to assure fans that it's still in development.

That silence is explained, somewhat, by sources close to the project who told VGC that Elden Ring has been delayed internally multiple times. Remote working has apparently taken its toll on the development team, and one source said it was unlikely that we'd see a release this year.

But with a trailer seemingly complete and already circulating, perhaps we'll be getting a proper look at Elden Ring sooner than expected. Right?