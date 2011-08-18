A glimpse of rivers in the Minecraft Adventure Update

We're starting to think we should set up some sort of alarm signal so we know when Notch tweets an awesome new Minecraft image, perhaps a Batman style spotlight, but with a silhouette Notch's top hat instead of a bat.

Anyway, rivers! That's the subject of the latest picture, which shows a lovely shot of one coiling through some mountains. Here's the full version "Ok, rivers are working." tweets Notch. "I'm knee deep in this code now, and I'm getting scared. I think I need coffee."

Rivers are one of the many, many features that are being gradually added to the Adventure Update. Other additions include the sinister Endermen , an XP system and NPC villages. Hopefully it will also include the dramatic underground ravines that Notch has previously teased. There's no release date for the Adventure Update just yet.