A Bird Story now on Steam

A Bird Story

To The Moon was a pretty remarkable game; telling the story of two doctors running around and old man's memory. Through the fantastical premise it told an extremely grounded, and heartbreaking, story. I recommend checking it out.

A Bird Story is not To The Moon, but it is by the same creator. It's a self-contained, hour-long adventure that tell's a story completely free of dialogue. It's out now on Steam, and has a trailer you can watchbelow.

It's cheap, too—available for under £4/$5. If wordless self-contained storytelling isn't your thing, maybe check out Kan Gao's To The Moon "minisode", released late last year.

