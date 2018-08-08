60 Parsecs! is a space-age survival game from the maker of 60 Seconds!

60 Seconds! studio Robot Gentleman announced today that its upcoming space-age survival adventure 60 Parsecs! will released on Steam on September 18. Similar to its predecessor, 60 Parsecs! will give intrepid, Cold War-era astronauts just 60 seconds to collect supplies from a doomed space station, which they'll have to rely on to survive a journey to a new, less apocalyptically-pancaked world.

The game will unfold over two distinct phases: The 60-second, "grab what you can" scavenging bit, and then the more drawn-out escape, a "procedurally generated choose-your-own-adventure," fraught with hunger, hard feelings, hostile aliens, and more. Extra supplies can be discovered by exploring new worlds encountered along the way, but of course that opens the door to all sorts of potential new trouble.

"You'll have to make tough calls each day as you decide who to feed with dwindling food supplies, who to send on supply-gathering missions, and who to toss out the airlock when brain slugs come a-callin," Robot Gentleman said. And once things go sideways, they tend to stay that way: 60 Parsecs! is a "very-much-permadeath adventure."

60 Parsecs! will go for $15. Hit up robotgentleman.com to find out more.