4A Games opens new studio, working on another Metro and unannounced projects

I am just now catching up with Metro: Last Light and am beating myself up for not picking it up earlier. 4A Games' post-apocalyptic, subterranean world feels much bigger than what any one game could explore, which is why I'm happy to hear it's opening a new studio and working on more Metro games.

4A, which is based in Ukraine, announced that it's new studio will be based in Malta. "By basing our new headquarters in Malta, a member state of the EU, 4A Games will be able to better compete on the international stage" CEO and Head of Business Dean Sharpe said . "Malta offers fantastic incentives for game development, and we are confident 4A Games will be able to attract the very best talent from Ukraine, Malta and beyond."

4A said that Creative Director and Co-Founder Andrew Prokhorov and Chief Technical Officer Oles Shishkovstov will relocate to Malta, and continue to recruit for both the Malta and Ukraine studios as they expand.

Best of all, 4A also confirmed that it continues to work “on unannounced titles within the Metro universe as well as further, unannounced projects, powered by their cutting edge proprietary tech, the 4A Engine.”

That 4A Engine is really amazing, by the way. If you haven't played Metro: Last Light, you should at least watch a video of it captured with dangerously powerful Large Pixel Collider .