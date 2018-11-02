2018 pop culture algorithm results in a Fallout 76 livestream with Ninja, Logic, and Rick and Morty

"Computer: combine video games, music, and TV!" I feel like that's what someone must have shouted into an enormous command console at Bethesda HQ to come up with this idea for a Fallout 76 livestream, which will feature top streamer Ninja, rapper-songwriter Logic, and Cartoon Network's Rick and Morty (both voiced by Justin Roiland) all playing Fallout 76 together.

That's quite a collection of pop-culture icons, though to be fair they're all involved in games, too. Logic, along with Ninja and most of the known universe, plays Fortnite, and not only is there a Rick and Morty game but Roiland teamed up with Epic Games veteran Tanya Watson to found Squanch Games and develop Accounting.

The stream will take place Thursday, November 8, at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET—which probably means the Fallout 76 beta will also be playable by everybody at that time, though we don't have any beta dates confirmed yet beyond November 4. You can tune in to watch on Bethesda's Twitch and Mixer channels, as well as Microsoft's Mixer.