Accounting, the strange VR game from Squanchtendo and Crows, Crows, Crows, is live and free

Accounting is "an absurd, uncut interdimensional Rick & Morty episode about crunching numbers, sort of," as James described it in his September interview with co-creators William Pugh and Justin Roiland at PAX West. More prosaically, it's a VR game that puts you in an accounting office, encourages you to explore, and then screams at you when you do. Sounds like fun, right?

Actually, it does, in the way of games like Dr. Langeskov or The Stanley Parable. And since it's free, there's really no reason not to give it a try. Well, there's one reason, that being the need for an HTC Vive VR headset in order to play. But if you have one of those, you're ready to immerse yourself face-first into the modern field of Accountancy, "a serious and honorable profession."

"You’ve been hired to be one of the first to experience the latest and greatest accountancy software in VIRTUAL REALITY," the developers explained on the Squanchtendo blog. "In it, you do your Accounting. That is it. Nothing more. It is a serious game and Virtual Reality is the future. Don’t question it. Consume your nutrient packages and step into the 5th most immersive world. It is for adults. Not because there’s violence and sex—but because Accounting is so serious and has so many complex numbers, if a child played it they would probably die."

But you're not a child, are you? No, of course not. Get the game (it's free, remember) from Steam, or poke around at accountingvr.com to find out more.