13 Stages In The Evolution of the Mouse
Mice—they’re something we PC enthusiasts tend to take for granted. After all, once you’ve specced out your new rig with a blazing fast processor and a video card the size of a VCR, what’s it really matter what we use to move the pointer around?
They’re easy to forget, because the baseline options we have today are exponentially better than what we had just a decade ago. To refresh your memory, we’ve put together a list of 13 mice that introduced major new features and blew open new markets. Read on for a lesson in the history of the mouse!
First Trackball – 1952
First Mouse – 1963
Xerox Alto I Mouse – 1973
Logitech Mouseman Cordless – 1991
Genius Easyscroll – 1995
Microsoft Intellimouse – 1996
Microsoft Intellimouse Explorer – 1999
Razer Boomslang – 2000
Logitech MX1000 – 2004
SteelSeries World of Warcraft Mouse – 2009
Apple Magic Mouse – 2009
Cyborg R.A.T. – 2010
Razer Mamba 4G – 2011