12 new high-res Portal 2 screenshots confirm Companion Cube comeback

Portal 2 - Companion cube!

It's still alive! Or at least, no more or less alive than before we killed it. In the 12 new Portal 2 shots we've got from Valve, we get to see the Comanion Cube - with an even pinker paintjob - being zapped by a laser. The laser is ineffective.

Our boxy friend was glimpsed way back in the Portal 2 E3 trailer , but it wasn't clear until now if he'd really be in the game, or if that was just a sly nod to trigger our guilt reflex.

The new shots are gorgeous, and there's also an awesome piece of concept art showing Chell standing in a huge flooded chamber of Aperture Science.

