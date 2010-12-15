UK Christmas bonanza - Day 2: Win a Fallout: New Vegas Collector's Edition and strategy guide

Welcome to day two of the Christmas bonanza. We sent some interns into the PC Gamer catacombs to have a rummage through our pile o' loot and, surprisingly, one them came back, clutching a big, boxy, radioactive prize. Today you have a chance to win the Fallout: New Vegas Collector's Edition. It comes with some amazing limited edition box art and a copy of the game's gigantic guide. Read on to find out how to win.

The Fallout: New Vegas Collector's Edition has everything you need to become the ultimate wasteland casino crawler. As well as the game itself you get seven poker chips, one from each of New Vegas' gambling joints. Not even these can stack up to the royal flush of post-apocalyptic poker spoils, the "Lucky 38" platinum poker chip. It's not actually made of platinum, but it is extremely shiny. The box also comes with a deck of cards, a making-of DVD and a hardback graphic novel. We also have a limited edition comic cover, which you can see below. Click on the image to see it full size.

Then there's the Fallout: New Vegas strategy guide , which contains everything you need to know about the wastelands of Fallout: New Vegas. By everything, we really do mean everything. The guide is bigger than War and Peace, and includes information on every single foe you'll face in the game. Every inch of the wasteland is mapped, so you'll never get lost again. It's also hefty enough to double up as an excellent Radroach squasher.

Here in the British Isles we can't really claim to have anything as glitzy or manic as Las Vegas, but we do have Blackpool. Your challenge is to come up with a perk to survive the dangers of a post-apocalyptic Blackpool. Post in the comments below with your idea, and remember that you have to live in the UK to enter. All entries will be fed into the PC Gamer Gigglebot. The entry responsible for the highest giggles per second ratio will win the prize. We'll announce the winner tomorrow at midday.

Come back tomorrow for another giveaway, a massive amount of Gamers Gate games. We'll be holding one every day until Christmas day.

WINNER: Congrats to Flargana, for his Mysterious Donkey perk! We'll be in touch via pm to arrange delivery. Don't forget, we can only accept UK entries. And Irish, to answer JaxDasher's question.