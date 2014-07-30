Ubisoft teases a new city for Watch Dogs DLC, says it's coming this fall

It looks like Watch Dogs may leave the Windy City behind when its first DLC release comes out this fall. The official Twitter account recently teased a move to the green fields and blue skies of Camden, New Jersey, and then confirmed that new content is on the way.

"Our data indicates surveillance has become more prominent in high-crime areas_," it tweeted earlier this week. An image accompanying the tweet added, "The city of Camden, New Jersey had the highest crime rate in the US in 2012. A 24/7 surveillance program is now in effect_"

@FatalRift Coming this Fall! July 28, 2014

That's not actually true, according to Forbes , which doesn't even list it in the top ten, but that's not the point, either. The point is that it appears the game will hit the road at some point over the next few months, a timeline confirmed in response to a question about whether the tweet was teasing DLC. "Coming this Fall!" it tweeted .

Ubisoft hasn't officially announced that the DLC will go to Camden, but it's hardly the most subtle tease I've ever seen. Who's ready to go to New Jersey?