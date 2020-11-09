Ubisoft accidentally grants Norwegian buyers their very own Viking discount for Assassin's Creed Valhalla

A resourceful redditor over on r/pcgaming noticed what seems to be substantial pricing error for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition in the Norwegian version of Ubisoft's official store. As you can see in the below screenshot, the original price of kr 1,199 (approx. $130/£100), was briefly reduced to kr 109,99 (approx. $12/£9). Another user suggested the price drop was a "special discount for inspiring the game"—if there's one region that certainly deserves its own special discount for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, it's got to be the birthplace of the Vikings. In that case, the rest of Scandinavia should really profit as well, or possibly England, as it provides the setting—and not because I'd really love me Assassin's Creed for a tenner.

(Image credit: u/vedomedo)

The mistake is easily explained if you look at store regions that use Euro, where the Deluxe Edition received a discount of €10, from €119 to €109. Either that price was incorrectly copied, or, more likely, a comma in the wrong place during the price change made a lot of players very happy today. Despite the price now being fixed, in the thread, several posters report having bought the game at the incorrect price. We've contacted Ubisoft to confirm whether they plan to honour those sales.