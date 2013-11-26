Typing of the Dead: Overkill brings culture to the damned with its Shakespeare DLC

If silliness be the food of love, type on. Give me excess of it, that, surfeiting, the appetite may sicken and so die. And then arise once more because, if you hadn't noticed Curio, we're playing Typing of the Dead: Overkill. More specifically, we're playing Shakespeare of the Dead, a new DLC add-on for the zombie typing shooter that, while ridiculous, is no more so than the concept of typing words to riddle zombies full of holes. Watch out Curio! Damn it man, how hard can it be to type "quintessence". Ah well, restarting is such sweet sorrow.

Yes, Curio, I'm aware that's from a different play.

I'm in love with this admirable silliness to a perverse degree. It's not the most significant DLC that's ever been released, merely replacing the words you're typing with lines from the bard. At the same time, it's only £2 / $3 , and if you're the sort of person who enjoys typing your way through a faux-grindhouse arcade shooter, maybe you'll also enjoy some Shakespeare?

A free update has also been released, bringing two-player competitive story mode and minigames.

But forget that, because without much ado, here are more screenshots of something silly that has this way come: