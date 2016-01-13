Twitter Gaming is now a thing

Twitter is making a push for greater prominence in the videogame space with the quiet launch of a new gaming-focused service called—wait for it—Twitter Gaming. The initiative is being headed by newly-hired Director of Gaming Rodrigo Velloso. The goal, the company said, is to “support the avid gaming community and help the top gaming organizations and personalities deliver high quality content to and engage with their fans on Twitter.”

“There are thousands of gaming-related Tweets sent on Twitter each day,” Twitter said in a statement. “Whether folks are discovering a new game, Tweeting at a gaming personality, keeping up with gaming news or following their favorite esport, we want want to make it easy for gaming fans to find and join the most vibrant conversations about games.”

Twitter already maintains a number of official accounts dedicated to specific topics and content, such as Government, Fashion, Women, Television, Periscope, Small Businesses, and Sports. Twitter Music, for instance, currently has tweets from Capitol Records, Ice Cube, Bonnaroo, and of course several retweets about the late, great David Bowie. I would expect that Twitter Gaming will work more or less in the same way.

The Twitter Gaming account has started to make a little bit of noise, although thus far it's only said “Hello” and “Let's tweet,” and responded to replies from Twitch, Bethesda, PlayStation France, and a few other studios. Follow along, if that's your thing, @TwitterGaming.