Twitch users watched 459,366 years worth of content in 2015

Twitch is a very popular streaming website – that much we know for certain. As a means to demonstrate just how popular it is, the company has released a fancy 2015 round-up, complete with all manner of favourable looking statistics. For example: did you know that Twitch users streamed 459,366 years worth of content last year? Well, you probably did since it's in the headline, but still, it's impressive.

Meanwhile, the peak concurrent viewers record last year was 2,098,529, for the ESL One: Cologne 2015 and League of Legends NA LCS Final, which both took place on August 23. The record for concurrent broadcasters was 35,610. Oh, and did you know Twitch users watched an average of 421.6 minutes last year, compared to YouTube's 291? Ouch.

As for the most popular games, well, there are few surprises. League of Legends and Counter-Strike: GO were the first and second most played respectively, followed by Dota 2, Hearthstone, Minecraft, H1Z1, Destiny, World of Tanks, World of Warcraft and FIFA 15. Fallout 4 and Rocket League had the biggest launch days (well, Destiny beat both of those, but not on PC).

There are a bunch of other mildly interesting stats over on the official Twitch round-up.