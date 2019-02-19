Twitch Prime subscribers get a free Apex Legends skin and packs for February

Do you play Apex Legends? Are you a Twitch Prime subscriber? If you answered "yes" to both those questions then you're up for some some bonus loot this month. Just link your EA and Twitch accounts, and a Legendary Omega Point Pathfinder skin and five Apex Packs filled with a random selection of cosmetics are yours for the taking.

Twitch Prime subscribers will also be given exclusive items in MapleStory 2 including a Flying Fan mount, White Rabbit outfit, Tamed Lil Boogie mount, and seven days of MapleStory 2 Premium Club. Six Vainglory heroes and two emojis are coming, and there's also loot on the way for League of Legends, Neverwinter, The Grand Tour Game, and others.

All of that is coming soon, but the Apex Legends loot is available today. There are a few restrictions: You can only claim it on one platform—the first one you log into with your linked EA account, so be careful about that if you play on multiple platforms—and you can only link one Twitch Prime account to one EA account. You also have to be a Twitch Prime member, in case that's in question, but if you just really, really want the Apex Legends loot (or the MapleStory 2 stuff, whatever turns your crank) you can sign up for the 30-day free trial and grab it that way.

The Apex Legends free loot is available until April 18. Twitch Prime subscribers also get free games every month—February's selection includes Pikuniku, Dear Esther: Landmark Edition, Downwell, Darknek & Co Puzzle Collection, and The Flame in the Flood—and various other selections of in-game loot. Get the details at twitch.tv.