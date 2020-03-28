Popular

Twitch is having a benefit livestream with a boatload of celebrities and music

Garth Brooks is on a Twitch stream?

Today in sentences I never thought I’d write: Country music sensation Garth Brooks is on Twitch stream. He doesn't really know what Twitch is, clearly, but he is very excited to raise money to help people. 

Twitch is having a giant benefit event, Stream Aid 2020, from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. GMT-4 today, March 28th on the site’s own channel. Twitch is soliciting donations during the event, all of which will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Relief Fund for WHO via the United Nations Foundation. So far, the benefit event has raised over $2.2 million dollars. Using the hashtag #PayItForwardLive

The list of celebrities is the full range, from mainstream musicians to streamers and usual Twitch EDM fare like Steve Aoki. There will be musical and celebrity hours from 7:30 to 10:30, then a simulcast with Twitch Rivals, and finally a closeout with Sting and Shaggy starting at 11:30 p.m. You can find the full schedule at the Stream Aid website.

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
